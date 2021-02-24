Gulf Coast Amtrak service to return in 2022

A company official says Amtrak passenger service along the Gulf Coast is on track to return in 2022 and could come in the early part of next year.

- a company official says amtrak- passenger - service along the gulf coast is- on track to return in 2022 -- and could come in the early par- of next year.

- amtrak spokesman marc magliari- confirmed that- timeline on tuesday.- he says that amtrak contacted - railroads csx - and norfolk southern in january- to inform them- "that we intend to begin servic- in 2022."

- the route will connect mobile,- alabama to new orleans, with- four stops in mississippi: bay- st.

Louis, gulfport, biloxi,- and pascagoula.

- it will mark the first time tha- passenger trains have rolled- along the gulf coast in more- than 16