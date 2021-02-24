Thunderhill Raceway offering Teen Car Control clinics

Thunderhill Raceway Track Director, David Vodden joined Action News Now at Noon with the details on the upcoming teen car control clinics.

Track director david vodden joins us now with details on what's happening... the thunderhill raceway car control clinic gives students real-world, hands-on experience behind the wheel of their own cars.

Thunderhill raceway's teen car control clinic is in cooperation with the california highway patrol.

Although the course is targeted towards the teen driver, all ages and experience levels are welcome to participate.

Drivers schools do a great job of teaching the rules of the road, but they don't have access to the type of facility required to safely teach car control.

Thunderhill raceway park's expansive facility allows us to teach the skills required in an emergency.

We see this as an important community service activity, as more teens are killed in accidents every year than by any other means.

Some parents go through the course along with their teenager.

This open a dialogue with your teen as you discuss the various exercises and how they apply to real world driving.

I can assure you that even parents will be able to sharpen their skills.

This would require that each of you bring a car.

The day: the day begins with driver check in.

We will provide you a dot approved helmet if you already don't have one.

This is followed by a driver orientation meeting.

The students are then divided into 4 different groups.

Each group is sent to one of the 4 car control exercises.

The students will go through each car control exercise twice.

Slalom course emergency braking/ brake and steer emergency lane change skid control lunch distracted driving presentation two wheels off the road recovery and car dynamics parallel parking and reversing safely requirments: to participate you must have the following: a minimum of a signed learners permit.

Your own street legal, registered and insured car (trucks and suvs are allowed.) using the car that the student drives or will be driving in the future is highly recommendedthe fee for the entire day is only $129.00 per driver and car.

Www.thunderhill .com 530-934-5588 ext.103.