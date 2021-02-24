MSDH reports 669 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 669 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths including two in Harrison County and one in Pearl River County.

At four.- - the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 669 new coronavirus- cases and 28 new deaths,- including - two in harrison county and one- in pearl river county.- the statewide total stands at - 291,891 cases and 6,605 deaths.- - - - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,386 cases- and 73 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 16,431- total cases and now 275 deaths.- - jackson county has 12,419 cases- and 216 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 1,711 cases an- 29 deaths.- - - george county has 2,298 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,083 total cases and now 128 - - - deaths.

- 273,437 are