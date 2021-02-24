Disney+ Reveals Release Dates for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ and 'Loki'

On Feb.

24, Disney+ shared its upcoming programming.

In doing so, the streamer also announced that 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' will debut on May 4, aka Star Wars Day.

'Loki' will premiere on June 11.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' follows a group of clones first introduced in 'The Clone Wars.'.

They differ genetically from the rest of the Clone Army and posses extraordinary skills.

'Loki' chronicles the life of Thor's brother after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame.'.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular character