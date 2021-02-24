Oneida County may get more weekly vaccines

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the county may get an additional 1,000 vaccine doses for the elderly.

In his briefing today, oneida county executive anthony picente announced that the county is working on a partnership with a major pharmacy chain for an additional one- thousand vaccines...those would only be available for people 65 and older.

The county would set up a drive through pod at the dpw site on judd road in oriskany,jt griffiss...just for this group!

Anthony picente 3:12 the goal here is if we get a large number like 1000 vaccines spreading it out over 10 days if we can get them out in a day or even two i mean that clearly helps it's better thandd of time or a two week.

Picente says the plan is to announce this new partnership within a week.

Again the pod would be for people 65 and older only.

