Uptick in cases at Otsego County colleges

Hartwick College has reported more than 30 positive coronavirus cases over the past three days, causing a spike in daily cases for Otsego County.

20 cases a day.

When we saw 41.....we started asking more questions.

Hartwick college, on its website, is reporting 26 new cases.... and because of that.... moved to remote only instruction for today only.

Hartwick's president says the cases seem to be related to unsafe social behavior among groups of students.

The president expects the campus to resume to normal operations tomorrow.

