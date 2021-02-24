Waiting to get the coronavirus vaccine

Huntsville doctor says it's reasonable for people to wait months before getting vaccinated after having coronavirus

New at 4 -- if you've recently had covid-19 - you might need to wait a few months to get your vaccine.

the c-e-o of crestwood medical center.

dr. pam hudson says it's reasonable advice for people to wait several months before getting vaccinated after testing positive for covid.

Because those people have antibodies where as many do not.

Dr. pam hudson/ ceo at crestwood medical center "we want to try to reach the most vulnerable people or those folks who have no choice but to be in the public meeting lots and lots of people."

People like nurses and doctors who are on the frontlines everyday.

"illness in those folks is going to spread a lot quicker."

Current data shows that people have three to six months of protection against the virus after contracting it.

During that time those recovered patients will not get covid or not get very sick.

"our goal here is not necessarily to keep from people getting a little bit sick with it the goal, the main goal is to avoid severe disease and death."

That's why building up immunity is so important.

Especially because covid might not be going away anytime soon "i have heard that there is a good bit of supposition that covid-19 may be the gift that keeps giving and it may be more like influenza where the virus reinvents itself at various periods of time."

Dr. hudson says if you've had covid or both doses of the vaccine you still need to continue to follow all the preventative measures.

You should not change your behavior just because you have antibodies for the virus.

Live in downtown huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.