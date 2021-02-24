The Struggle to keep libraries open

The Camden Public Library is one organization taking the brunt of those cuts.

The pandemic is taking a toll on the local economy, and the loss in sales tax is forcing municipalities to make cuts.

Sources, t a targ woman is wking tokeep the n to the public.

Newschann 2'skirr efforts.

Jessica travers comes to the camden public library often.

She home schools her children and relies on the library for a source of materials to keep her children educated, but when she heard the town of camden fell short in sales tax revenue, she knew she cuts were inevitable.

.

None .

None sot: jessica travers, taberg resident everybody's experiencing the cuts, and so there's shortages everywhere and people are trying to raise money to keep the libraries open as much as possible.

The town had to cut $20,000 normally slated thelibs the library could stay open.

The cuts went into effect january 1st, so jessica started a gofundme page soon after.

Sot: jessica travers, taberg resident that's like the easy part.

I think making the change in the ture toensured work, and really getting things figured out.

That y be easier said than don butthe e investments, savings, and a membership drive for funding sources.

Sot: kirk tupaj even though the library is filled with books, computers have become an essential part of a libraries function.

Linda frenzel is the libraries director.

She talked about how libraries are changing.

Sot: linda frenzel, camden public library director it's not just about books anymore.

I mean the primary focus when they originated was the bookand getting the books to the masses, to people of lower classes, and uneducated, but it's gone far beyond that now with technology.

The library provides access to computers for people to do research, their taxes, and even find a job.

In camden, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

> the community foundation