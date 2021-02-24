Investigation.

Today north iowa leaders shared the state of north iowa report.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgins sat in on today's virtual presentation.

"* north iowa has had o face its fair share of challenges due to the events of the last year.

During today's state of iowa report?

*- local leaders came together to hear about the community response during the pandemic ?*- and progress made.

There are some positives that came out of 20?

"* 20.

There were increases in building permits and investment.

Business closures have been minimal.

Chad schreck with the north iowa corridor economic development corp credits relationships built before the pandemic for enabling a positive "whether it was the shutdown and how can we put together relief grants and funds to help the businesses most impacted, to helplines, the gift card programs the chambers did.

A number of things that were done to provide that support."

There were a lot of projects completed despite the pandemic.

Kraft?

"*heinz and golden grain energy were able to finish expansions.

The river apartments and townhomes were opened?

"* and the bushel boy farms new facility was constructed and opened.

Schreck also highlighted cerro gordo county's low unemployment rate of 3 point 4 percent.