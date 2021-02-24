Trapped frozen calf rescued by kindhearted men in Arkansas

As two men in Conway, Arkansas spotted a calf frozen in a pond, they work diligently and heroically to rescue the poor animal, using multipe rope attempts to rescue the trapped youngster on February 22

"The ice broke on my buddy.

He continued on and put a rope around calf.

We pulled it out [finally].

The calf was there in pond probably 7-10 hours," said the filmer.