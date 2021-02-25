Zeta grant funds available for distribution through Salvation Army

Hurricane Zeta caused great damage to our community and the Salvation Army has acquired a grant to provide relief to those affected.

- hurricane zeta caused great - damage to our community and - the salvation army has acquired- a grant to provide relief - to those affected.- the grant money is available to- those in need in the lower 6- counties of mississippi who - received damage from zeta.

Thes- funds are primarily available t- those who need- rental assistance due to zeta - damages.- applicants must bring - documentation of zeta damage- to their appointment.

Fema- documentation is- no longer necessary.

Assistance- is available in - three locations: gulfport,- lucedale, and pascagoula.

- anita caldwell, major in the- salvation army tells news 25 th- documents needed to apply.- - anita caldwell- major in the- slavation army- "so we can help with rental if- you had to rent and therefore w- would like a letter from- - - your landlord saying that their- was damage to that home.

Or if- you own your own home - and have insurance that proves- that you apply for insurance if- - - you have somthing from fema - anything that shows us that you- home was damaged through zeta - wwe would like to assist."- - - the application period for thes- funds are available on a- - limited time basis.

Limited - appointments are available- each day.

- call to schedule your - appointment as soon as possible- at the gulfport, lucedale, or - pascagoula office.- walk-ins are not available.

