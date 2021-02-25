Non-profit organization to hold diaper distribution for mothers in need

A non-profit organization — Helping Mamas — is giving away diapers to mothers in need.

helping mama's, a non profit organization, partnered with the southern center for choice theory, to provide a diaper bank distribution for macon residents.

The distribution will provide essential baby items and period products for women.

Sherita taylor, operations manager for the organization, says this is very needed.

But not just in macon -- but throughout georgia.

For us it means showing up showing support, giving you something tangiable, and say we see you doing your best that's what it means to us to the c1 3 b13 community, so hopefully it mean the same thing when they recieve it.

The drive is still in need of diapers ranging from three to six.

If you would like to donate, drop items off