Laurens County plans outdoor prom for students

And although many school districts canceled some of the most important events of the year due to the pandemic.

Prom season is here for Middle Georgia students.

And gloves will be provided.

The organization asks you wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty.

Prom season is here for middle georgia students.

And although many school districts have cancelled some important events due to the pandemic, the laurens county school district isn't following that trend.

C1 3 b13 41nbc jatrissa wooten shows us what the school district will do for prom 20-21.

Laurens county students will principal collins with east laurens says if more than 150 students show up, student will be broken up into two groups and given two