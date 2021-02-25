Bike-Walk Macon will host an event Saturday to highlight historic downtown community

The group will work to beautify the crosswalks and connect the area downtown.

At 5:30 p-m thursday, and the facebook livestream starts at 7:30.

If you plan to attend in person, masks are required.

In other local news, bike walk macon will host an event saturday to highlight a historic downtown community.

The greenwood bottoms area will recieve upgrades for a more walkable and bikeable area.

Rachel umana with bike walk macon, says the group will work on various projects to beautify the crosswalks and connect the area to downtown.

We're gonna paint 2 crosswalks across bay street and then we're going to have a local artist, randy hart, who will write out c1 3 b13 greenwood bottom in the crosswalk.

We're also adding some bike share rows.

Bike walk macon welcomes any volunteers to show up at harell's barber shop at 9 a-m.

Breakfast,