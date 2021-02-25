COVID Hospitalizations Drop By 51 Since Jan

Wednesday marked twelve days in a row that Marshall Medical Centers have had ten or fewer coronavirus cases.

New at six - today marks twelve days in a row that marshall medical centers has had ten or fewer coronavirus cases!

Take a look at the plunge in cases from last month to this month on this chart.

Marshall medical saw their highest cases back around december- january with 58.

Today they have just 7!

I caught up with chief nursing officer kathy woodruff.

She explained that these low numbers are a relief for hospital staff.

They're able to take much needed breaks and focus on other patients.

But- she described her feelings as cautious optimism- especially with the threat of new varients.

Woodruff- "that is in the back of our mind because of the variants, they are appearing more and more throughout the state right now -they're just vaccinating for 2nd doses.

A clinic set for today was rescheduled to march because of a delayed vaccine clinic.

