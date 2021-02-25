More than a quarter of Olmsted County has at least one dose of vaccine

No accumulation is expected.

More olmsted county residents are rolling up their sleeves to get protection from the coronavirus.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the latest vaccine numbers from the county.

Olmsted county public health is feeling positive in the progress its made in vaccination.

To date, more than a quarter of olmsted county residents have received at least one dose of the covid 19 vaccine.

"we're also seeing really great progress with adults age 65 and older with 47.3% of the county residents in that population having received at least one dose through their medical provider or one of the state run clinics.

There are currently 159 active cases in olmsted county.

This is the 7th week in a row that numbers have been dropping.

The county is averaging 20 new cases per day.

In rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

More than 16% of olmsted county residents have now taken both doses of the covid?

"*19 vaccine.///