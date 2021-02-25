Traditional Students To Return To School Full-Time

WAAY 31 is learning new details about yet another employee put on administrative leave as a result of the federal indictment involving former school leaders from Limestone County.

Tonight - we're learning new details about a scheme to defraud involviong school leaders in limestone county.

An athens city school employee is now on administrative leave until further notice.

He was federally indicted and accused of being part of a scheme to steal around 7 million dollars in state and federal education funds.

Athens city schools says its community is quote shocked and very concerned after the federal investigation was unveiled yesterday afternoon.

Dr. rick carter was 1 of the 6 people who was indicted.

The school district says it reviewed the allegations and decided to place him on administrative leave until further notice.

He was serving as the executive director of planning.

But during the time of the crime during the 2016 to 2017 school year -- carter was the coordinator of virtual programs and director and executive director of innovative programs for the athens city school district.

Carter will be paid during his administrative leave because of the tenure law.

His annual salary is around 123 thousand dollars.

Carter wasn't the only one from the school system allegedly involved.

Former athens city school superintendent and his wife -- trey and deborah holladay -- are also accused of being part of the elaborate scheme that involved enrolling full-time private school students into their online learning systems. athens city schools says no one who was indicted remains affiliated with the school district.

The school district says it has fully cooperated with the department of justice for months in their investigation.

They plan to continue working with federal officials and the state department of education on the case.

The school district cannot discuss any details regarding the investigation.

The school board will hold a special board meeting tomorrow morning to address the indictments.

We'll be at that meeting and bring you updates on air and