COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects

Experts say the COVID-19 Vaccine has minimal side effects, and local residents should not be worried.

All across the nation... we're seeing a "decrease" in covid-19 cases.

Experts say this is largely due to the fact more americans are getting vaccinated.

Some people are still anxious about potential "side-effects" of the vaccine.

But experts say they should not be worried.

One local medical professional told news 10 she has only seen "minimal" side effects and no severe reactions.

""its your typical flu like symptoms that seem to be lasting about 24 hours, again that is not the majority of patients.

The majority of patients do not have any side effects."

