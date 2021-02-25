No Vaccine For Public In The Shoals

Breken Terry was in Florence with details on the vaccine shortage.

We have team coverage tonight on the covid-19 vaccine situation in north alabama.

In the shoals - all health departments are out of thier first round of doses of the vaccine.

There's currently only one place you can get an inital dose!

Waay 31's breken terry joins us live in florence.

She has details on this vaccine shortage.

Breken?

I'm here in front of the north alabama medical center and you can only get a first round shot here but this isn't open to the public it's only for teachers, first responders, and other frontline workers.

Helen keller hospital president kyle buchanan said they have enough doses to complete people 75 and ups second round but they just don't know when they will get more vaccine.

Buchanan- we share in the publics frustration.

