Homebound Hoosier Program to vaccinate vulnerable Hoosiers at home

The state of Indiana is rolling out a new program that will allow homebound Hoosiers to get the vaccine in the comfort of their home.

The covid-19 vaccine but many people in the age group may not be able to travel to do so.

Now the state of indiana is rolling out a new program that will allow homebound hoosiers to get the vaccine in the comfort of their home.

News 18's meredith hackler joins us now with how this program will work.

It's estimated that around two million people across the united states are unable to leave their home.

Now the indiana state department of health along with other state agencies is using paramedicine to help vaccinated homebound hoosiers.

The program matches avaliable vaccine from local health departments with truly homebound individuals in their service areas and then uses local ems and fire agency's to deliver and administor the vaccine.

They do so by bringing it directly those who are homebound.

Homebound individuals will be identified by their local area agency on aging.

The agency will add them to a cloud based portal and when vaccine becomes avaliable that vaccine will be matched with a recipient on the list.

State agencies say this is best way to get vaccine to people who need it.

It's the perfect partnership of public health and public safety ensuring the delivery of non emergent care to one of our most vulnerable populations we call that community paramedicine vaccines that are matched to these individuals will come from appointment cancellations..

People not showing up for their appointment or left over vaccine that hasn't been used.

So far 1,200 hoosiers have registered to be part of this program.

If you would like to register you can do so by calling you local area agency on aging you can see that number on you screen right now.

Meredith hackler news 18 another 1,019 hoosiers have