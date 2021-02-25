Workers at T.C. Harris Academy honored and thanked for their essential service

This is all in an effort to give thanks to the people on the frontlines of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Good Samaritan Project came by with gifts, flowers and certificates on Monday.

Staff at tc harris academy are being thanked for their services.

The Good Samaritan Project came by with gifts, flowers and certificates.

They even brought a letter, courtesy of representative chris campbell.

Executive director kristy fletcher says any gesture of thanks is welcomed.

I think just when you drive by, give us a honk and a wave and remember that, you know what?

All of us schools either residential or not.

We're here.

And you know what?

Teachers are important.

Schools are important.

We need to do it, come back and be safe.

The good samaritan project plans to keep giving thanks to groups like tc harris until this pandemic is finally over.

