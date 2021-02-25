Gulf Coast Winter Classics return to the Harrison County Fairgrounds

The Gulf Coast’s premier equestrian event has returned after being cut short to COVID-19 last year.

- sot-audrey winzinger- "it's the best place for us because there's plenty of place- to ride, and frankly we - just like it here."

Winzinger and her crew from - tustin farm have 12 horses- competing in the annual - event--which looks a little - different this year compared to- years past.

- standup - "one major change to the classi this year is that no spectators- are allowed, due to - covid-19 guidelines."

Sot-audrey winzinger: tustin- - - - farm "we're very happy to be active and here, and everybody- has been really on top of - - things here" from jumping to hunter to grand- prix events, officials- estimate nearly 600 horses will- compete in the weeks-long - competitions.

- sot-rebecca powers: harrison- county supervisor - "you see new jersey, maryland, new york, kentucky.

They come - from all over, and- every person one after the othe- tells me, this place is amazing- this is national quality."

Harrison county district two- - - - supervisor rebecca powers says- the continued presence of the - winter classics - provides a big boost to the - local economy year in and year- out.- sot-rebecca powers- "not only from the guy down the road that sells feed, but to th- bicycle shop on 49- and of course all of the- restaurants.

We have people tha- come in for six to eight- - - - weeks, bringing these - million-dollar rv's that need t- pump gas, feed their animals."

But for tustin farm, the main - goal right now is to add to - their - collection of wins and ribbons.- sot-audrey winzinger- "the kids are working at it, so everybody's trying hard, and- it's been going well."

At the harrison county- fairgrounds, grant- chighizola, news