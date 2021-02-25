Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Gulf Coast Winter Classics return to the Harrison County Fairgrounds

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Gulf Coast Winter Classics return to the Harrison County Fairgrounds
Gulf Coast Winter Classics return to the Harrison County Fairgrounds

The Gulf Coast’s premier equestrian event has returned after being cut short to COVID-19 last year.

- the gulf coast's premier- equestrian event has- returned after being cut short- due to covid-19 last year.- news 25's grant chighizola has- more on how things have - changed for this year's - competition.- - south new jersey resident - audrey winzinger and her husban- have participated - in the gulf coast winter- classics for 22 years now, and- she - says it's especially good to be- back in 2021.

- sot-audrey winzinger- "it's the best place for us because there's plenty of place- to ride, and frankly we - just like it here."

Winzinger and her crew from - tustin farm have 12 horses- competing in the annual - event--which looks a little - different this year compared to- years past.

- standup - "one major change to the classi this year is that no spectators- are allowed, due to - covid-19 guidelines."

Sot-audrey winzinger: tustin- - - - farm "we're very happy to be active and here, and everybody- has been really on top of - - things here" from jumping to hunter to grand- prix events, officials- estimate nearly 600 horses will- compete in the weeks-long - competitions.

- sot-rebecca powers: harrison- county supervisor - "you see new jersey, maryland, new york, kentucky.

They come - from all over, and- every person one after the othe- tells me, this place is amazing- this is national quality."

Harrison county district two- - - - supervisor rebecca powers says- the continued presence of the - winter classics - provides a big boost to the - local economy year in and year- out.- sot-rebecca powers- "not only from the guy down the road that sells feed, but to th- bicycle shop on 49- and of course all of the- restaurants.

We have people tha- come in for six to eight- - - - weeks, bringing these - million-dollar rv's that need t- pump gas, feed their animals."

But for tustin farm, the main - goal right now is to add to - their - collection of wins and ribbons.- sot-audrey winzinger- "the kids are working at it, so everybody's trying hard, and- it's been going well."

At the harrison county- fairgrounds, grant- chighizola, news

Advertisement

Related news coverage

6pm-2021-01-14

6pm-2021-01-14

adfkjgaerghae;gha;erghaeg

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

You might like