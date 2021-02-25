Game on at Central Valley

Superintendent Jeremy Rich says Central Valley Academy will be resuming some high-risk sports, but there will be some notable changes.

For starters their opponents will change.

The tri- valley league granted cva a release from the league for this year so they could focus on playing teams closer to home.

The biggest change though... no spectators.

But the school has a plan in place so fans can still view the games.

"one of the things that we did to be proactive is to put cameras in our gym.

We have them up and functional.

We will be able to livestream those games at the very least.

Parents will be able to sit home, log in, and our big gym will be, 100% of the competition will come out of the big gym so parents can see that."

In order to resume these high risk sports the school had to come up with a comprehensive covid safe plan that was approved by the school board.

