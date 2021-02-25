Capitol riot arrest 2.24.21

ANOTHER KENTUCKIAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO LAST MONTH'S RIOT AT THE U-S CAPITOL.

the f-b-i says clayton ray mullins of marshall county faces several charges.

He is accused of grabbing a police officer by the leg and dragging him down steps outside the u-s capitol building during the riot on january 6th.

He is the 12th kentuckian accused of taking part in the riot.

The scott county sheriff says his