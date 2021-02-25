AG powers bill 2.24.21

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

A bill passed by a state house committee today has civil liberty groups sounding the alarm.

The bill would expand the powers of the attorney general's office..

With opponents saying it could impact protests.

That's tonight's top story at six.

One section of house bill 4-79 would give the attorney general's office the power to prosecute minor offenses such as disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and obstructing a roadway, as well as a few felonies.

Lawyer ted shouse.... who represented democratic state representative attica scott of louisville and her daughter... after they were charged with rioting during the breonna taylor protests in louisville... spoke against the bill today.

He say.... while the charges were dropped against scott and her daughter... under the bill.... it would be possible for the attorney general to re-instate the charges against his clients.

Representative john blanton...a republican from salyersville... co- sponsored the bill ans says that wouldn't happen.

"there is no intent to cause harm to anyone but simply to see that are laws that we put and our statutes in kentucky are enforced and given someone who may be charged due process in the courts of law" butted "section five is cherry picking i can be a yes on this bill if section five is struck but anybody who claims to care about individual liberty needs to be a no vote with section five in it" the bill passed the committee 13-to-5.

It now moves to the house.

Ots image:left petition