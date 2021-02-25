Gas tax 2.24.21

THE STATE'S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE THROWS ITS SUPPORT BEHIND A BILL THAT WOULD RAISE THE GAS TAX TO HELP THE STATE'S INFRASTRUCTURE.

Raise the gas tax to help the state's infrastructure.

L3: abc 36 news white lawmakers discuss raising the gas tax frankfort the endorsement for house bill 5-61 comes as state transportation secretary warned lawmakers kentucky is falling farther and farther behind neighboring state which have raised their gas taxes to invest in roads, bridges and mass transit.

The would add 10 cents a gallon to the gas tax.

The business community says the funding is an investment in the state's economy.

The state says since 20-14..... it has lost more than one billion dollars because of declining gas tax revenues.