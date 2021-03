Flesh Eating disease: Australia reports rise in Buruli ulcer cases | Oneindia News

New cases of the Buruli ulcer, a flesh-eating disease have been detected in parts of Australia mainly in the areas of Melbourne.

Alarm has been raised after multiple cases have been identified in Australia.

According to the World Health organization, ‘at least 33 countries with tropical, subtropical and temperate climates have reported buruli ulcer in Africa, South America, and Western Pacific regions.

