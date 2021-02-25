Student Athlete of the Week: Ocean Springs Softball’s Kennedy Jones

Accomplished scholar and student of the game, Ocean Springs softball’s Kennedy Jones is the epitome of a student athlete.

- introducing our latest- w-x-x-v... student-athlete of - the week.

- accomplished scholar and studen- of the game... ocean- springs softball standout - kennedy jones is the epitome of- a - student-athlete.- this ambitious junior has a lot- of high of expectations for - herself on the diamond... and - just as many... in the- classroom.- - <nats>- life is a balancing act for - ocean springs junior- kennedy jones.

Between her i-b- courses, softball - practice, games, track meets, - and the typical high school - junior- activities such as studying for- and taking the a-c-t, jones - leads - a busy life... and she wouldn't- have it any other way.- kennedy jones, ocean springs- softball catcher- jr.: "i just like to see how - many things i can fit into my--- fit on my plate before i can't- do them anymore.

That's - - - - what my mom says.

But it's been- fun.

It's a challenge.

A- different type of challenge."

Even with her hectic schedule,- jones continues to excel on the- softball diamond... having- recently been selected to the - u-s-a softball louisiana and- mississippi regional team - with the chance to earn a spot- on the national team.

- lindsay o'brien, ocean springs- softball head coach: "she's suc a scholar - of the game.

She knows the play- after the play.

She's so smart- about - everything."

The catcher's success on and of- the field doesn't come- without sacrifice and hard work- after the lady- greyhound's shutout at george - county tuesday- evening... in which jones had a- standing double... she- stayed up until 1 a-m finishing- an essay.

- lindsay o'brien, ocean springs- softball head coach: "she knows what her- dream is.

She knows what she- wants to do and she puts in the- extra effort.

And it's an - every day thing.

It's not a - couple months here, a couple- months there.

I mean it's - every day, all year long for- her."

Grace boyles, news 25: "jones isn't just a stand out player o- the field, she's also a - standout student in the - classroom.

While she hopes to - continue her softball career in- college, she also plans on- majoring in engineering and - eventually going to - medical school."

Kennedy jones, ocean springs- softball catcher- jr.: "i think being a good- person matters more than winnin- in college.

Like, i'm there to- get my education- - and play softball.

In that- order."

While jones is currently- uncommitted, she has her eyes - set - on the ivy league.

Until then,- the lady greyhound is - focusing on learning how to - grant herself some grace.

- kennedy jones, ocean springs- softball catcher- jr.: "i have high- expectations for myself and i - don't want to let my teammates- down.

- because it's really all about - the team."

Anyone who knows jones, has no- doubt her hard work will- pay off.

One day o'brien expect- to be watching jones trotting - around the bases on espn.

- in ocean springs, grace boyles,- news 25.- - jones and the lady greyhounds - are back in action- tomorrow at home against- st.patrick.

