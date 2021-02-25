Heritage Celebrates First Ever Region Title

Tournament tonight.

And for the first time ever, the generals head to state as region champs.

In a year of unknowns, heritage let it be known, they have a pretty good team.

Terry:"the biggest question was what was this year going to hold?

There's a lot of uncertainty.

That's why our motto this year was when nothing is sure, everything is possible."

The generals made the possible a reality, claiming their first ever region crown.

Palmer:"i think going into the region tournament we just kicked it up as a team.

We just non-stop battled.

Just battled.

Absolutely fought and fought and fought.

Our energy was just unmatched throughout it all."

Terry:"we're going to appreciate this and celebrate it.

It's something these guys will be able to take the rest of their lives.

Nobody can take away the fact that they're region champions.

We talk about it.

We talk about how we are even going to celebrate it more later own."

Guard cooper terry got to celebrate the title with his father kevin, the head coach.

Cooper terry:"right before the buzzer went off.

We hugged each other.

Said we did it.

It was a very special moment for us."

The generals utilize a four guard lineup, and all four can shoot the three, and each is capable of getting red hot.

Palmer:"cooper terry set the school record for a single player school record.

He hit eight three's in one game versus ridgeland."

Heritage is still searching for their first ever state tournament victory, and the generals know it'll be a tough challenge against mays tonight.

Terry:"they play a 6'9 post.

Then they've got another kid who is nearly that tall that comes in some.

They're shooting guard is 6'4 compared to our shooting guards around 5'11 or 6 foot."

Palmer:"you know we can't let size defeat us.

We'll see them walking down the stairs into our gym, but we've just got to remember this is our place you know.

We're not going to let any team come in here no matter how big or small they are.

We can't over estimate them or