Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Mastodons Set to Make Horizon League Tournament Debut on Thursday

Credit: WFFT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Mastodons Set to Make Horizon League Tournament Debut on Thursday
Mastodons Set to Make Horizon League Tournament Debut on Thursday

!0th seeded Purdue Fort Wayne will make wits Horizon League Tournament debut when the Mastodons travel to take on #7 Green Bay on Thursday night.

Hey good evening everyone..

Well to this point, purdue fort wayne basketball's first season in the horizon league has been a forgettable one..

But that can all change with a few wins over the course of the next week and a half...on thursday, the mastodons will make their way up to green bay for the first round of the horizon league tournament..the 'dons enter the tourney as a ten seed after finishing the regular season with a 7-14 record..two of those losses came at the hands of green bay..p-f-w has only won one game since being swept by the phoenix late last month...but despite all that, jon coffman and company believe this team is capable of making a magical run in march..

Tip between p-f-w and green bay is set for 8

You might like