Mastodons Set to Make Horizon League Tournament Debut on Thursday

!0th seeded Purdue Fort Wayne will make wits Horizon League Tournament debut when the Mastodons travel to take on #7 Green Bay on Thursday night.

Hey good evening everyone..

Well to this point, purdue fort wayne basketball's first season in the horizon league has been a forgettable one..

But that can all change with a few wins over the course of the next week and a half...on thursday, the mastodons will make their way up to green bay for the first round of the horizon league tournament..the 'dons enter the tourney as a ten seed after finishing the regular season with a 7-14 record..two of those losses came at the hands of green bay..p-f-w has only won one game since being swept by the phoenix late last month...but despite all that, jon coffman and company believe this team is capable of making a magical run in march..

Tip between p-f-w and green bay is set for 8