USF Gets Better of Grace in Crossroads League Tournament Opener

Led by David Ejah's 27 points and 10 rebounds, Saint Francis got the best of Grace in the first round of the Crossroads League Tournament on Wednesday.

Back here in the summit city... former blackhawk standouts jalan mull and frankie davidson squaring off as saint francis hosts grace to open crossroads league tourney play...lancers hung around early in this one... frankie gets the board... and good to see he still hates rims..

Throws down two of his 11... it's a one point game... but the cougs started to pull away from there... off the miss... good hustle from dave ejah to track down the board..

And he pays it off big time..

With a big slam...but my guy was just getting started... later in the half... he steps out and shows off the long range game...game high 27 points... 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks for the carroll grad...cougs win 90-74... they're gonna travel to indiana wesleyan on saturday