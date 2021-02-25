Boys High School Basketball: Eastside Erupts Early in Win Over Woodlan

???boys high school hoops... eastside has quietly put together a pretty good season... blazers 14-6 coming into tonight's game against woodlan... warriors winners of five of their last six coming in..???but this thing was all eastside from the jump... you saw gabe trevino beat the first quarter buzzer with two of his game-high 21 points..

???blazers led by 16 after one, and they're adding to that advantage in the second quarter... you can ring own willard up for three... 17 on the night for willard..???and then... how bout another triple... this one's coming from hugh henderson, who chipped in 14 points as well..that three puts the blazers up 32-8...???eastside goes on