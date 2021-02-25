Hope Outlasts Trine in Battle Between Two Top-Five Teams

#3 Trine briefly held the lead at one point in the second half against top-ranked Hope on Wednesday night, but the Dutch were just too much in the end.

League semifinals... ???pivoting to the women's game... and as far as division three hoops go, it doesn't get much better than this..

#3 trine hosting top-ranked hope..

???this one was as good as advertised... hope led by four at the half, but the thunder start the third quarter with a bang... kelsey taylor gets it to go off glass... double double for taylor..

12 points, 10 rebounds..???and then moments later it's alyssa argyle stepping into a transition triple.... game- high 17 on the night argyle..

Trine takes a one point lead..

???but the dutch answer quickly with a spurt of their own... this corner three from kennedy schoonveld caps a 9-0 run by the nation's number one team..???hope able to hold on from there... trine falls tonight,