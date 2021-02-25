Alcohol delivery bill moves to vote

"to give this bill a favorable report as amended, all in favor say aye.... aye... anyone opposed," "thank you committee.

We're one step closer in delivering wine, beer and spirits," you just heard unanimous approval from the alabama house judiciary committee in montgomery on a bill that would allow home delivery of wine... beer... and spirits in the state of alabama.

It's called s-b 162 - and waay- 31s alexis scott is live in downtown huntsville where she talked with business owners who would love to see this bill become law.

Alexis..

What else are people saying?

It's quiet in downtown but there's still a few people out and about enjoying a drink or two.

Managers are saying this bill could help help with revenue and some even believe it could help save a life as well.

At phat sammys chef and partner jeremy esterly says he loves to see his customers come out and have a good time... but if someone wants more than a few drinks, patrons can get them delivered and not have to worry about driving drunk... and helping the business stay out of trouble.

Jeremy esterly, chef/partner of phat sammy's "if they just stay at home and they're continuing to drink then it also kind of helps out in that regard too and reduces some of the liability on our end," in the text of the bill... it says a restaurant or related business can sell drinks to be delivered through a third-party service like grub hub or uber eats or by hiring their own drivers.

The participating business would need to purchase an additional license and once delivered the customer would need their i-d present to be allowed a hand-off.

Wednesday afternoon, there was an amendment added and passed that now includes craft breweries to be part of the fun...and yellowhammer brewery told me this is a big step for places like them.

Ethan couch, general manager of yellow hammer brewery "happy to be a part of the retail community and to helping the public adjust to all these changes we're having to go through right now," couch told me customers have been begging them to do this since last year when they started doing to-go beer sales.

He says this could also make it safer for those who aren't comfortable dining out yet.

Ethan couch, general manager of yellow hammer brewery "we did curbside delivery and now if we can do home delivery, that would make it even easier and better for people who are struggling with this part of thr pandemic," though many bars declined to comment wednesday night... lots of people told me they're excited to hear about this and hope it pulls all the way through.

Jeremy esterly, chef/partner of phat sammy's "it makes sense for us to do this too, because it's just going to increase revenue and hopefully more exposure for those that are afraid to come out," even though s-b 162 passed quickly and unanumously... it still needs to pass in the full house and senate.

Reporting live in downtown huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.