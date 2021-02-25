Clearing Up Confusion: Teacher Vaccination Mishap

A Hy-Vee spokesperson says after offering appointments to anyone eligible under MN rules, MDH reiterated to the chain that as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program it can only vaccinate people 65 years of age and older

Joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

First tonight ?

"* kimt news 3 getting answers to clear up confusion about covid?

"*19 vaccine distribution in minnesota.

Specifically ?

"* state senator from rochester carla nelson ?

"* ?

"* says the concern about some teachers who had appointments to get the covid?

"*19 vaccine at hy?*- vee pharmacy but were later told they were not eligible.

So here's what we found out from hy?

"*vee.

A spokesperson says while educators and child care staff are eligible for the vaccine under state guidance ?

# the state has made it clear the group is not eligible for vaccinations under the federal retail pharmacy program in minnesota.

That's the program that hy?

"*vee, walmart and thrifty white are offering vaccines through.

Hy?

"*vee says after offering appointments to anyone eligible under the state rules ?

"* the department of health reiterated to the chain that it can only vaccinate people 65 years of age and older education and child care staff can get the shot through state vaccination efforts.

M?

"*d?

"*h says they be contacted directly if selected to sign up for vaccine appointments.

Local public health departments will partner directly with school and child