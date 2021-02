JSU Football enters SWAC play Saturday Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:11s 25 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

JSU Football enters SWAC play Saturday Jackson State is coming off an impressive 53-0 win in their opener but now they start conference play and face in-state rival MVSU. Coach Prime is confident his defense will get even better and expects to see improvement on offense and special teams.

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL TEAMSPRING SEASON IN FULL GO ANDNEXT UP FOR THE TIGERS A VERYVERY FAMILIAR CONFERENCEOPPONENT AT HOME.THE JC TIGERS HAVE WON WIN UNDERTHEIR BELT, BUT NOW THEY ENTERSWEAT PLAY THE TIGERS HOSTIN-STATE RIVAL, MISSISSIPPIVALLEY STATE THIS WEEKEND JSU ASWON THEIR LAST SIX MATCHUPSAGAINST THE DEVIL’S BUT THISWILL BE THEIR FIRST MEETING INTHE SPRINKLES CRIME LOVED HOWHIS TEAM EXECUTED IN ALL PHASESIN THEIR OPENER AND HE VERYIMPRESSED WITH HIS DEFENSE ANDTHINKS THEY CAN DO EVEN BETTER,BUT THEY’LL HAVE A DIFFERENTKIND OF TEST THIS WEEKEND.YOU LIKE TO RUN THE BALL.THEY THEIR PHYSICAL UP FRONT.NEW QUARTERBACK AT THE HE CANSPEND IT.THEY GET TO BE AN IMPROVEMENTFROM FROM A YEAR AGO.NOT THAT THEY GOT WAS THAT I GOTTO PLAY PERFORMED WELL AGAINSTUS LAST YEAR, BUT WE SEE SOMETHINGS THAT WE COULD DO.WE JUST GOTTA WORRY ABOUT US ANDDO WHAT WE DO.WELL.GAME TIME IS 2 P.M. THISSATU