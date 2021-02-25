Honkers hire new field manager for 2021

The Randolph native hopes to establish a winning culture and a team that is highly involved in the community.

Honkers ?

"* after the these warmer temperatures are a sure sign that baseball season is just around the corner.

With that in mind ?

"* k?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news three sp director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

*- introduces us to the rochester honkers new skipper./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

?

"* the clubhouse will have a new and familiar face this season.

Randolph native ?

"* pal weidner ?

"* has been the team's new field manager for 2021.

He hopes to establish a winning culture and a team that is well known for its community involvement.xx x i'm familiar with the organization quite a bit so when the opportunity became open i jumped at that without hesitation because of what it means to be from southern minnesota and connected to the community of rochester already.

Paul weidner is no stranger to the minnesota baseball community.

The 27?

"*year?

"*old randolph nati went on to play college ball at bethel university in saint paul where he later served on the coaching staff.

He is now a volunteer assistant at creighton... most recently being named the 18th manager in honkers franchise history.

He hopes to bring an exciting brand of baseball to the med city this summer.

We're going to take the personnel and make the style of play be what it needs to be to win but i dont want to win a lot of 13?

"* 12 games that eans there's a lot of free bases and out pitching didn't really do what they needed to do.

With some spring seasons already canceled and less innings to be played in some cases during the normal collegiate season, weidner thinks players are hungry to get on the field and put on a great show.

We want to bring in guys that did play a lot in the spring because that means they are the top?

"*end type player but with that being said, there's going to be less games, there's going to be shutdowns, i'm sure we're not done with the cancellations of different things in the spring for what's happening in college baseball.

The new skipper says his job is about more than just wins and losses.

He wants his players to be great role models in the community.

If at the end of the summer i feel like this organization mattered to the community for the summer in a big way, that will be a huge determination of whether or not i feel like (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

General manager expects the team to be involved in the community more than ever.

The team's home opener is