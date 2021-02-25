Janhvi Kapoor Emotional, Remembers Mom Sridevi | Shares Her Beautiful Handwritten Note

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor lost her mom Sridevi this day three years ago.
Remembering the legend Janhvi took to social media to share her mom's handwritten note.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor lost her mom Sridevi this day three years ago.
Remembering the legend Janhvi took to social media to share her mom's handwritten note.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
On the third death anniversary of late veteran star Sridevi, her actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a note in her post which was..