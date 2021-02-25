COVID Vaccines: Marin Set To Expand Eligibility; Seniors Say Finding Appointments Still A Challenge

As Marin County is set to expand its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers and food service workers, seniors say finding appointments is still proving to be a challenge.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(2/24/21)
As Marin County is set to expand its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers and food service workers, seniors say finding appointments is still proving to be a challenge.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(2/24/21)
Health officials in both Ohio and Kentucky told WCPO they are working on a plan to address the needs of homebound seniors in need..