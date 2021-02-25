COVID Vaccines: Marin Set To Expand Eligibility; Seniors Say Finding Appointments Still A Challenge
As Marin County is set to expand its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers and food service workers, seniors say finding appointments is still proving to be a challenge.

Andrea Nakano reports.

