How Tiger Woods Nearly Died in LA Car Crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Tiger Woods was badly injured but miraculously survived after the SUV he was driving left the road, hit a tree, and rolled.

Here's how it happened: On Tuesday February 23 around 7 a.m., Tiger Woods left the Terranea seaside resort in an SUV.

ESPN reports that he was on his way to an 8 a.m.

Appointment at the Rolling Hills Country Club, and that he was running late.

He proceeded to drive in a northerly direction on Hawthorne Boulevard — on a downhill stretch known for accidents caused by overspeeding, due to the sharp downward slope and subtle curving of the road.

Just seconds after passing the intersection with Blackhorse Road, his car left the right lane, crossing the center divider and the oncoming lane.

The car then flipped over, hit a tree, and slid for dozens of yards through trees and bushes.

A neighbor called 911 at 7:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at 7:28 a.m.

And worked to extricate Woods from the vehicle, using various tools to remove the windshield and safely remove Woods.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery on a shattered ankle and leg fractures.

Rescue workers said Tiger is lucky to be alive.