Chinese woman detained after blocking train doors with suitcase and forcing herself on board

A woman was detained in eastern China after using her suitcase to block the closing doors of a train and forcing herself on board.

The video, filmed in the city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu Province on February 20, shows a woman named Jiang putting down her suitcase to block a closing door and then onto the G3292 high-speed rail train.

She is heard saying: "This is my train.

Please let me get on it.” According to reports, Jiang had the ticket for the G3392 train but she went to the wrong platform.

When she arrived, the train was about to depart.

Jiang then blocked the closing door and boarded the train.

After the train arrived at Zhengzhou Station, the train staff handed Jiang over to the local police.

Jiang was then detained for five days.

The video was provided by local media with permission.