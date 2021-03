Valimai update: Modi to Moeen Ali asked for movie update, why? | Oneindia News

Valimai update.

The two words have become a social meme in Tamil Nadu.

For the last two weeks, almost every politician, cricket player from and visited Tamil Nadu has been asked about the Valimai update.

This includes TN Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, Prime Minister Modi, Ravichandran Ashwin and England cricket player Moeen Ali.

