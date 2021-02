India dispatches COVID-19 vaccine doses to West Africa's Cote d'Ivoire

Keeping up with the commitment to assist countries in fight against pandemic, India on February 25 dispatched the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, country in West Africa from Mumbai.

Over 25 nations have already received 'Made in India' vaccines and 49 more countries will be receiving them in coming days.

India has been at the forefront of the global vaccine deliveries.