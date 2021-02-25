Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Smashing! This 3-year-old chef has a forceful approach when it comes to cooking

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:25s 0 shares 1 views
Smashing! This 3-year-old chef has a forceful approach when it comes to cooking
Smashing! This 3-year-old chef has a forceful approach when it comes to cooking

This 3-year-old chef in Independence, Kansas, has a rather forceful approach to cooking.

Illirian is seen smashing down the lid of a food slicer to cut up his ingredients into smaller pieces.

This 3-year-old chef in Independence, Kansas, has a rather forceful approach to cooking.

Illirian is seen smashing down the lid of a food slicer to cut up his ingredients into smaller pieces.

The no-nonsense chef is seen karate-chopping a fish and some coriander as he prepares another dish.

You might like