I Hated Tattoos - Now I've Spent All My Savings On Them | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A 55-YEAR OLD from Leipzig, Germany has recently covered 90% of her body in tattoos.

Kerstin Ehe, who previously didn’t like tattoos, decided to get her first one, of three lilies on her shoulder, at the age of 48.

Three years later she could no longer stand the sight of her own skin and decided to cover her whole body in tattoos, leaving only the upper area of her neck and her face.

Kerstin, who is a taxi driver when she isn’t modeling, says she has invested most of her savings on her tattoos, estimating that she has spent somewhere between $30,000 and $35,000.

Despite some negative comments about her age and her look, Kerstin doesn’t regret any of her body artwork.

She says that she didn’t get any of them for anyone else, the tattoos were for herself, but that she does hope can prove that the older generation can also look good with tattoos.

Kerstin, who is covered in mostly colourful flowers, hopes to complete her look by covering the upper area of her neck.