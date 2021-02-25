Italy: Landslide dumps hundreds of coffins into the sea, 'unimaginable catastrophe'| Oneindia News

Hundreds of coffins from a cemetery tumbled into the sea after a landslide caused the collapse IN ITALY.

The cemetery is believed to be over a hundred years old and is situated along an area of rocky seaside cliffs.

Maintenance work along the area of the fragile coastline was abruptly halted when workers noticed cracks in the rock.

Many of the coffins remain stuck under the rubble from the collapse, but scuba divers have also been working to recover coffins that fell beneath the waves.

