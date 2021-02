E-way Bill | Bharat Bandh | Why are transporters protesting | Oneindia News

Transporters across India will organise a bharat bandh on February 26th in protest of the fuel price hike and they demand scrapping of the new E-way bill laws introduced by the Centre.

Why are the new rules under the amended E-way bill drawing opposition from transporters?

We explain in this video.

