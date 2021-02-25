Food artist creates adorable meals with animal characters for 4-year-old son

This food artist based in Taiwan has created a duo of adorable scenes with animal characters that represent a love-filled February and the Lunar New year.

This food artist based in Taiwan has created a duo of adorable scenes with animal characters that represent a love-filled February and the Lunar New year.

The footage from February 12 shows both scenes being made from various foodstuffs, with one being a cute rat and another being an ox.

Talking about her child, the filmer said: "In the last few weeks of the 2020 school year, Ze learned how to read the calendar and make play plans.

"Now, he is super excited about the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 this year.

"Recognising that a new year is about to start, Ze has lots of things planned out for the year, including making unlimited pieces of Legos."