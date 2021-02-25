Disabled Chinese man spends over £40,000 to make giant animal-shaped mechanic lanterns

A disabled man spent over £40,000 to make giant animal-shaped mechanic lanterns in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Zibo in Shandong Province on February 23, shows the mechanic animal lanterns in motion as they spin around.

The lanterns are shaped into phoenixes, oxen, horses, deers and bears and are divided into four groups with four themes.

Zhang Yunchang, 78, hired a team of workers who built the lanterns from one and a half tonnes of brass.

He spent over 400,000 yuan (£44,000) on the designs for the lanterns over the course of three years.

Zhang is wheelchair-bound after a factory accident injured his leg.

The video was provided by local media with permission.