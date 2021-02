U.S. Senior Air Force Senior Airman Blake Thompson, a boom operator with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, refuels a C-1

US Military aircraft are able to remain airborne for incredible amounts of time thanks to the US Air Refuelling Squadrons, which are able to transfer fuel to a jet mid-flight, saving significant time by prolonging the jet's flight range.(DVIDS, Airman Tiffany Emery/Clipzilla)